A Connecticut man is accused of raping a minor in Dutchess County.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's office said an investigation began when they were alerted during the summer of 2023 that Antonio K. Scott, 19, of Sharon, Conn., might have had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

As a result of that investigation, Scott was arrested Wednesday by detectives from the sheriff's office and charged with second-degree rape, a felony.

Following an arraignment, Scott was sent to the Dutchess County jail pending further court action.

Information about his bail status and the name of his attorney were not immediately available.

The sheriff's office said no other information would be released in order to protect the victim's privacy and future court proceedings.

If anyone has information about this case or simiar incidents involving Scott, the sheriff's office said they are urged to contact Detective Sistarenik at 845-486-3820 or via email at bsistarenik@dutchessny.gov.

The sheriff's office also can be contacted on its tip line at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com. All information will be kept confidential.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Connecticut man accused of raping a minor in Dutchess County