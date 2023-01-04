Connecticut man allegedly killed 2-year-old son, buried body in plastic bag at park

A Connecticut man allegedly killed his two-year-old son and then buried the child's body in a plastic bag at a local park, according to police.

Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, 26, was arrested Tuesday for violating probation and is expected to face additional charges for his son's death. He was on probation for a conviction in connection with the then-eight-month-old son suffering a broken arm in July 2021. He pleaded guilty in April and was ordered to serve 60 days and three years of probation.

The body of Liam Rivera was discovered Monday in a plastic bag under fresh dirt at Cummings Park in Stamford, Connecticut, Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw said in a press conference. Charges have not been filed yet in connection with the child's death.

Ismalej-Gomez is also accused of holding the child's mother at gunpoint within the past week, according to prosecutors. He allegedly held the mother hostage with a gun as the two drove to and from West Virginia before the mom was able to alert police on Monday.

"What we learned is that in just about a week ago, the defendant is alleged to have gone into the child's room and the child ended up deceased," prosecutors said, according to FOX 61. "The defendant would not let the mother of the child call for an ambulance. They placed the child in a bag and bury the child at Cummings Park."

"The mother of the child has reported that the defendant has held her captive for the past four days," the prosecutors continued. "He is alleged to have carried a handgun and that she had been driven. They left the state drove down to West Virginia and came back to Connecticut that has been corroborated."

The state’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner ruled the child's death a homicide because of multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

Ismalej-Gomez was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday while in a cab to New York, officials said.

He is being held on a $3 million bail.

A protective order prohibited Ismalej-Gomez from seeing his son due to the child's broken arm in 2021, but Supervisory State’s Attorney Michelle Manning said during his arraignment for violating probation that he was living with his son and the child’s mother the last few weeks.