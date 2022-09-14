Connecticut man among three found guilty in connection with Jan. 6 attack

A Connecticut man was among three men who were found guilty Tuesday in the District of Columbia of felony and misdemeanor charges for their actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack, according to federal authorities.

The men were found guilty of assaulting or aiding and abetting in assaulting law enforcement officers, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and other charges, according to federal authorities

The men are Patrick E. McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Conn.; Tristan Chandler Stevens, 26, of Pensacola, Florida, and David Mehaffie, 63, of Kettering, Ohio, according to federal authorities.

The verdicts followed a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, according to federal authorities.

McCaughey, Stevens, and Mehaffie all traveled to Washington, D.C. from their homes on Jan. 6, 2021 and each “illegally made his way on to the restricted grounds of the U.S. Capitol,” federal authorities said in a statement, citing government’s evidence.

“McCaughey and Stevens taunted officers at the West Front, and Mehaffie yelled at nearby rioters who were hesitating to illegally cross the outer perimeter, ‘if we can’t fight over this wall, we can’t win this battle,’” the statement said.

Authorities said the three men “broke through the police line after approximately 2:30 p.m., when the line on the West Front failed under the siege of the advancing mob.

“Each of the defendants scaled the Southwest scaffolding and staircase, to converge together at the tunnel created by the inaugural platform structure on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building,” the statement said.

The officers of the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department “guarded the entrance door to the Capitol from the mob, including McCaughey, Stevens and Mehaffie, for several hours,” according to authorities. “Between 2:41 p.m. and 3:19 p.m. the three defendants attempted to break into the building by directing other rioters, participating in heave-hos against the police line, using riot shields stolen from the Capitol Police, and assaulting three specific officers.”

“Mehaffie hung from an archway and shouted direction from above, and McCaughey and Stevens were key players in the melee below. McCaughey grabbed a riot shield and used it as a weapon. Even after officers finally cleared the tunnel area, the three defendants illegally remained on Capitol grounds.”

McCaughey was arrested on Jan. 19, 2021, in South Salem, New York. Stevens was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021, in Pensacola, Florida. Mehaffie was arrested on Aug. 12, 2021, in Kettering, Ohio.

Authorities said McCaughey was found guilty of “three counts of aiding or abetting or assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, including one involving a dangerous weapon; one count of obstruction of an official proceeding; one count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder; one count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and one count of engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon. The two misdemeanor charges are: disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds.”

Stevens was found guilty of “four counts of aiding or abetting or assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, and one count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. The four misdemeanor charges are: disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds,” the statement said.

Mehaffie was found guilty of “aiding and abetting in assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. The two misdemeanor charges are: disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and aiding and abetting in committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds.”

McCaughey is to be sentenced on Jan. 26, 2023; Stevens on Jan. 13, 2023. Mehaffie on Jan. 27, 2023, the statement said.