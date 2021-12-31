Connecticut man arrested for fake COVID positive diagnosis to avoid court hearing

His word wasn’t bond, and neither were the fugazi COVID test results.

Junior Jumpp came up with a scheme to get out of attending his bond hearing but ended up in more hot water when authorities discovered he faked having COVID.

The 31-year-old Hartford, Conn., resident has been charged with illegally forging and fabricating test results that led a superior court judge to excuse him from a Nov. 30 court appearance.

According to Connecticut state’s division of criminal justice, Jumpp sent a screenshot of what appeared to be a positive COVID-19 test notification to his defense counsel on Nov. 29. His legal reps notified Judge Maureen Keegan, who excused him from appearing at the bond review hearing.

Jumpp was out on bond following his arrest in connection with 11 criminal cases pending in the New Britain Judicial District authorities reported. He had another unresolved case in Hartford.

Forgery in the second degree and fabrication of physical evidence are both considered Class D felonies punishable up to five years in prison and/or up to a $5,000 fine.

Jumpp is being held on a $25,000 bond in this case.