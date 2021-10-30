Connecticut man arrested for illegal possession of assault weapon, criminal possession of firearm in Bristol assault

A 51-year-old Bristol man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of an assault weapon in connection with firing it into a victim’s car, police said Saturday.

Jack Frederick Allen was arrested following an assault on a man in Bristol and was also charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree breach of peace, police said.

The incident was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday when police received emergency calls that gun shots had been fired on Chestnut Street in the city’s West End. When officers arrived, they discovered a parked car that had been hit by gunshots. Officers found the car owner, who said that he had been assaulted by Allen, police said.

Following the assault, Allen arrived back at the scene with a gun and shot into the car, police said.

The Central Region Emergency Response Team - a tactical SWAT team with trained officers from four towns - went to Allen’s home at 108 South Street in Bristol and found him hiding in the home, police said. He was arrested and taken into custody at around 8 p.m. Friday. During the investigation, police found an assault rifle in Allen’s vehicle.

He was being held on $150,000 bond and is awaiting arraignment at state Superior Court in New Britain, police said Saturday.

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com