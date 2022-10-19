Connecticut man charged with attempted murder in fight, stabbing at Southeast bar

SOUTHEAST – A Connecticut man was charged with attempted murder following a fight at a bar in Southeast early Sunday morning.

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville said his deputies were dispatched to the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant on Route 22 around 4 a.m. Sunday after getting a report of a dispute in which a knife was involved.

When the deputies arrived, they found a large crowd gathered outside the restaurant, and a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck and stomach. The deputies began administering first aid, and an ambulance crew then took him to Danbury Hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Deputies and investigators from the sheriff's department determined through interviews and a review of video surveillance footage that the suspect, later identified as Nestor Rodriguez, and the victim got into a verbal dispute that quickly escalated into a physical fight. The sheriff said Rodriguez stabbed the other man multiple times during that fight.

Rodriguez, a 27-year-old Danbury resident, was located later on Sunday and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault, and second-degree assault, all felonies.

Rodriguez was arraigned in Southeast Town Court and was sent to the Putnam County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond, pending further court action.

An attorney for Rodriguez could not immediately be reached for comment.

Geovani Martinez, who said he is a partner/owner at La Patrona, noted the fight "happened outside the bar."

"The bar had already closed at 3:30 (a.m.)," he said. "These people were just hanging around outside."

Martinez also was glad the man who was stabbed wasn't more seriously hurt.

State, Carmel and MTA police assisted sheriff's deputies and investigators.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: La Patrona restaurant stabbing: Danbury man arrested