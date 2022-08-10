Connecticut man charged in Auburn double murder

Aug. 10—AUBURN — A Connecticut man was charged with two murders Tuesday in the shooting deaths of two people in a local home in June.

David Barnett, 34, of Bristol, Connecticut, was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury on two counts of intentional or knowing murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Barnett, also known as "Slim" and "Cash," caused the deaths of Kelzie Caron, 21, of Auburn and Pierre Langlois, 21, of Meriden, Connecticut, on June 19, according to the indictment.

The remains of the deceased were found in a home at 49 Fourth St. on June 19.

Conviction of murder is punishable by 25 years to life in prison.

The felony charge of firearm possession carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

Little has been made public about the case.

Police have not revealed how the pair was killed nor have they said what the connection is, if any, between Barnett and the couple he is accused of killing.

Earlier in their investigation, police said they were searching for a black 2018 Hyundai Tucson belonging to one of the victims. Police did not disclose if that car had been recovered.

According to Maine State Police, Barnett was taken into custody July 1 in Rockville, Maryland, without incident.

Barnett was being held without bail at the Montgomery County Jail in Maryland.

Police said there were additional warrants out for his arrest charging him with robbery and probation violations in New York.

Maine State Police and Auburn Police detectives had worked with investigators at the local, state and federal levels in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and Maryland, according to Maine State Police.

Caron was a mother of two young children.