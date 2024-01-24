Connecticut man charged with killing 83-year-old grandma on Christmas Day

A 39-year-old Connecticut man has been charged with killing his 83-year-old grandmother on Christmas Day.

Police responding to a Dec. 25 burglary report found Diana Jones dead in the bedroom of her Bristol, Conn., home, according to the Hartford Courant. Cops initially said Jones’ body was discovered during a welfare check shortly before noon.

The victim’s grandson, Anthony Jones, was charged with murder Wednesday and held on $5 million bond.

Police immediately found the victim’s death suspicious and suspected they were dealing with a homicide. A medical examiner later found the woman suffered neck wounds and blunt force trauma to her torso.

Locals told NBC News that Jones lost her husband the year before she was killed.

“Very, very lovely family,” neighbor Jeff Jurczyk said. “She lived there by herself, and I guess her grandson.”

Jurczyk said he saw no indication of trouble prior to Christmas Day when as many as a dozen police cars arrived outside the victim’s home.