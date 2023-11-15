Connecticut man charged with killing girlfriend's months-old child extradited to Delaware

A Connecticut man charged with killing his girlfriend's 22-month-old daughter has been extradited to Delaware, according to court documents.

Timothy Olschafskie was being held in Connecticut after being arrested earlier this month at a Burger King in that state.

Enfield, Connecticut, police said they were called to a Burger King for an incident unrelated to Olschafskie, but upon running his name in their system found Delaware had a warrant out for his arrest. He was taken into custody for being a fugitive.

According to Wilmington police, who had not publicly disclosed the child's death until questioned by Delaware Online/The News Journal last week, said the incident occurred in the 100 block of Town Estates Drive.

That's where first responders found a girl suffering from a medical emergency on March 11. The girl was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A death investigation was conducted by the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences, which determined the girl's death was a homicide.

Following collaboration between Detective Brianna Rodrigues of the Criminal Investigations Division and the Delaware Department of Justice, arrests warrants were issued on Thursday, Nov. 2 for the arrest of 30-year-old Olschafskie of Ansonia, Connecticut.

Olschafskie was taken into custody on the same date by the police department in Enfield, Connecticut, and was extradited to Delaware on Tuesday where he was charged with first-degree murder by abuse of neglect.

He has been committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $2 milion cash bail.

