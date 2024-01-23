Connecticut man charged with killing toddler in Wilmington, now indicted with raping child

A Connecticut man already facing charges he killed his girlfriend's 22-month-old daughter last year in Wilmington, is now facing an additional charge of rape.

A review of court documents by Delaware Online/The News Journal found that 30-year-old Timothy Olschafskie has been indicted with raping the toddler.

Few details were provided in the indictment that was made public last week, but the two-page court document claims Olschafskie "did intentionally engage in sexual intercourse with "the child sometime between Dec. 1, 2022, and March 11 — that's the day police were called to a Wilmington apartment in reference to a "CPR in progress involving a child." The toddler died later that day.

Olschafskie had not been charged with rape when he was arrested in his Connecticut home or after he was extradited to Delaware in November. His other charges include second-degree murder and first-degree murder by abuse or neglect.

Olschafskie, who's scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Jan. 23, remains at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution after failing to post a $2 million cash bail.

Officials released few details

The Delaware Department of Justice said it will not comment on the pending case, "especially given the extreme sensitivity of the subject."

"In general, it is not uncommon for new charges to be added to indictments based on the development of ongoing investigations," said Mat Marshall, a DOJ spokesperson.

Delaware authorities have remained silent about this incident, including immediately following the child's death right up until the man was arrested in Connecticut.

Details about the case were not known until after Connecticut police arrested Olschafskie at an Enfield, Connecticut, Burger King in early November on a murder warrant issued by the Wilmington Police Department.

Court documents outline the case

A glimpse of the case was found in court documents obtained by Delaware Online/The News Journal.

Olschafskie first came to the attention of Delaware authorities on March 11 when, according to court documents, Wilmington officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Towne Estates Drive for a "CPR in progress involving a child."

There, first responders found the girl "in the living room of the apartment, unresponsive, not breathing and lying on the couch," the court documents said. "[The girl] had visible signs of physical injury throughout her body."

Olschafskie was the only adult present when first responders arrived at the apartment, which belonged to his girlfriend.

When one of the officers at the scene asked for his name, court documents said, Olschafskie claimed he was Timothy Edwards. A second officer asked for his name, but this time Olschafskie said: "I don't want to give my name." His middle name is Edward.

When the officers again asked for his name, documents claim, Olschafskie asked if he could write his name. He then wrote "Timothy Olschafskie."

Olschafskie told the officer he originally lied because he was on probation in Connecticut. Police confirmed this with Connecticut Adult Probation.

What he was on probation for in Connecticut was not disclosed in the court documents, but according to the Associated Press, Olschafskie was sentenced in 2015 to two years in a Connecticut prison for killing five cats.

Suspect was home alone with the child

Olschafskie, according to the court documents, told police he'd been staying at the apartment when the child began crying sometime around 1:30 to 2 a.m. on March 11. He got up to check on her, court records say, and when he noticed she had thrown up on herself, Olschafskie told police he changed her diaper and cleaned her up.

His girlfriend left for work about 7 that morning, leaving Olschafskie as the child's "sole caretaker," the court document said.

Sometime between 8 and 9 in the morning, Olschafskie told police he saw on the baby monitor that the girl was awake and went to get her from her bedroom.

"According to Timothy, [the girl] was woozy and looked tired so he put her down and she stumbled into the living room at which time she fell down and started to have a seizure," the court documents said. "Timothy began CPR shortly after [the girl] became unresponsive and called [his girlfriend] via FaceTime to inform her of what was going on."

As the mother watched this over FaceTime, court documents said, Olschafskie told her to call 911. She did, then arrived home before her daughter was taken to Nemours Children's Hospital in Delaware.

The toddler died about 1:30 p.m.

Cause of death: blunt-force injuries

An autopsy was performed two days later, which court documents said revealed the child suffered "blunt-impact" injuries to the head, trunk and extremities. This included cuts to the pancreas; liver; and mesentery, which is a membrane that attaches the intestine to the wall around the stomach.

"The cause of death was ruled blunt force injuries to the torso and the manner was deemed homicide," the court documents said.

The Wilmington police investigator said in court documents that she collected several sources of video surveillance, including home surveillance that shows Olschafskie — four minutes after the first 911 call was placed — in the girl's bedroom making her bed while the child was alone and unresponsive in the living room.

The Wilmington detective also conducted additional interviews, including with medical experts and pathologists who helped determine that given the child's abdominal injuries, "she would have gone unresponsive and bled out shortly after sustaining her fatal injuries."

Reporter Xerxes Wilson contributed to this story.

