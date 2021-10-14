Connecticut man charged with murder in stabbing at Fryeburg Fairgrounds

Oct. 13—A Connecticut man was charged with murder after he fatally stabbed another man early Wednesday morning at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds.

Anderson Gomes, 28, of Waterbury, Connecticut, was found stabbed near the fairgrounds restrooms about 1:05 a.m., according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

He died at the scene.

Carlos A. Negron, 46, was arrested around noon on Wednesday and taken to Oxford County Jail. Negron and Gomes knew each other, England said, adding there's no risk to the general public.

The Maine medical examiner's office in Augusta will conduct an autopsy in the coming days.

BDN's Rosemary Lausier contributed to this report.