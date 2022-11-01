Connecticut man charged in stabbing at Chiller Theatre horror convention in Parsippany

A Connecticut man was charged with aggravated assault after authorities said he stabbed a security guard at a horror expo at the Hilton Hotel in Parsippany on Sunday.

David Knestrick, 47, of Norwalk, was in an altercation with other patrons when he allegedly stabbed an intervening security guard, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The Chiller Theatre Expo is a horror-themed convention that features special guests, first held in 1990 in Rutherford. This year "Sopranos" star Lorraine Bracco, comedian Cheech Marin and martial arts legend Bolo Yeung were among those featured.

The incident today is a criminal matter under investigation by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Dept and Morris County Sheriff's Dept. As such, we will have NOTHING further to say about it! We appreciate the concern of those asking about the status of our — Chiller Theatre (@ChillerTheatre) October 31, 2022

In addition to aggravated assault, Knestrick was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, a crime and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Knestrick was still in custody as of Monday night, the prosecutor's office said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Chiller Theatre stabbing in Parsippany: Connecticut man charged