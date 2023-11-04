Connecticut man convicted for stealing over $500k from NESN, bought private plane and Tesla

A Connecticut man was convicted on charges of allegedly stealing over half a million dollars from NESN Friday.

Ariel Legassa, 51, was convicted of seven counts of mail fraud and three counts of unlawful monetary transactions for stealing $575,000 from his former employer, NESN.

According to the Department of Justice, Legassa was contracted to provide web development services for the sports broadcaster. The Connecticut man allegedly created a fake business under the same name as the new vendor, using the company to receive fraudulent payments from NESN.

Legassa allegedly created 11 fake invoices from his business, requiring NESN to pay him over $500k. Legassa then used the money to buy items like a private plane, a Tesla, a BMW, and a Land Rover.

“Mr. Legassa thought he could outsmart NESN and the law. Clearly, he was wrong,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “Today’s jury verdict emphasizes that fraudsters who abuse the trust of their employers like Mr. Legassa will be found and held accountable, no matter how deceptive and sly their schemes may be.”

NESN is the television home of the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins.

The charge of mail fraud carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greater. The charge of unlawful monetary transactions provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross gain or loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

