Connecticut man denied bail in fairgrounds murder case

Christopher Williams, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·4 min read

Nov. 4—PARIS — A judge on Wednesday denied bail to a Connecticut man charged with murder in the stabbing death of another Connecticut man last month at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds.

Oxford County Superior Court Justice Thomas McKeon also found there was probable cause to believe Carlos A. Negron, 46, committed the knowing or intentional murder of Anderson Gomes, 31, on Oct. 13.

Both men worked at a carnival at the fairgrounds that had been in operation during the Fryeburg Fair a week earlier.

Negron's attorney, Verne Paradie, argued that a police affidavit filed in support of the complaint against Negron failed to show his client murdered the victim knowingly or intentionally.

Paradie argued instead that Negron was seeking to defend others or himself when he stabbed Gomes.

In the case of murder, which is a former capital crime in Maine, judges are given the discretion to allow bail, but a defendant doesn't have the right to bail as with other alleged crimes.

Paradie argued that because the affidavit, at best, only supports probable cause of the crime of manslaughter, which is not a former capital crime, Negron should be allowed bail.

But McKeon determined that the affidavit did, in fact, support probable cause to charge Negron with murder and that Paradie's defense arguments can be used a trial, but didn't hold sway at the bail hearing phase of the case.

Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue argued Wednesday that the judge didn't have the discretion in this case to grant bail because Negron would pose "an extreme flight risk," having no ties to Maine and given his status as a transient in Connecticut. He also had a history of failure to appear in court, she said.

Bogue also said there is "clear and convincing evidence" that Negron would pose a danger to the community if allowed to be free on bail.

Negron told police during an interview he had stabbed people before this incident and admitted "he shouldn't carry a knife because that's what he does."

Paradie countered that Negron would surrender his passport and live with the mother of his young child at her home in Massachusetts. He would be willing to report to a law enforcement agency on a regular basis.

He hasn't lived outside of New England, Paradie said, and "there's no indication he would, all of a sudden, just disappear."

The court could impose restrictions barring Negron from having alcohol and weapons, Paradie said.

Negron hasn't had a criminal conviction in the past 16 years other than a vehicular violation five years ago, Paradie said.

McKeon said Bogue had shown that "there's a substantial risk that Mr. Nagron won't appear for future future court appearances if he's released on bail," given his indeterminate residential status.

In addition, McKeon said, "I also found in the affidavit some evidence from Mr. Negron's own words that he basically carries a knife and . . . he carries a knife for the purposes of fighting for self defense. But I do feel as though there is a risk to the public."

According to an affidavit written by a Maine State Police detective, Gomes had been upset about not getting a ride back to Connecticut from the fairgrounds with other fair workers.

He had apparently been drinking and had become belligerent, witnesses said.

One witness said she'd heard Gomes had punched a man in the face. That witness said she then saw Gomes on top of the man. After someone pulled Gomes off the man, he continued to behave in a belligerent and confrontational manner when Negron came from behind a trailer and appeared to punch Gomes, the witness said.

A witness heard Negron tell Gomes: "Don't f— with my family," according to the affidavit.

That same witness then heard Gomes' girlfriend yell that he had been stabbed. Gomes, "continued to walk around in a belligerent, argumentative manner," then sat down on the steps of a camper, the witness told investigators.

A witness told police she'd heard Gomes had been unhappy that his girlfriend had been flirting with Negron.

When interviewed, Negron said he'd been drinking that night with Gomes, who left and returned later with "an attitude."

The two started throwing punches that missed.

Negron told investigators "he does not remember stabbing Andy and that it was a blur."

He said he kept his knife inside a black pouch clipped to his pants. Negron told investigators he left the scene of the fight and threw the knife into a field.

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of Gomes' death was due to multiple sharp force wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. allows some embassy staff and family to leave Ethiopia as Tigray forces advance

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa has authorised the voluntary departure of some staff and family members as rebel forces in northern Ethiopia make advances towards the capital. The decision came after the United States said on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/us-gravely-concerned-by-escalating-violence-ethiopia-ahead-envoys-visit-2021-11-03 it was "gravely concerned" about the spreading hostilities and called for a halt to military operations in favour of ceasefire talks. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has declared a state of emergency https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/addis-ababa-government-urges-residents-register-arms-media-2021-11-02, with forces from the northern region of Tigray threatening to push forward to Addis Ababa.

  • 2 federal judges are poised to quietly begin unlocking reams of Jan. 6 secrets for Congress

    The information, from Donald Trump's White House files and from the rioters themselves, could dramatically reshape the public’s understanding of the insurrection.

  • OPEC+ Set for Geopolitical Showdown as U.S. Demands More Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is heading for a politically consequential showdown with President Joe Biden, as Saudi Arabia and its allies must choose whether to heed American demands for more oil.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Results on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentInto the Metaverse: Where Crypt

  • Kyle Rittenhouse judge stops proceedings, fumes about media criticism

    KENOSHA, Wis. — The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial went on a prolonged rant against media criticism of the case Wednesday, saying he has followed the law and any assertions otherwise could be detrimental to the community. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder began his unusual soliloquy by referencing a recent media report that called the case “the most divisive trial in the ...

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's trial opens with his lawyer saying the N-word twice in court

    A lawyer for Rittenhouse said the N-word twice in his opening statement while quoting Joseph Rosenbaum, whose death his client is charged in.

  • Obsessive Strip Club Regular Paid Texas Dancer Thousands Then Killed Her, Cops Say

    Instagram/Tarrant County Sheriff’s OfficeA man charged with murdering an exotic dancer in Fort Worth, Texas, was a customer at the club where she worked and had stalked and threatened her after claiming to have paid her thousands of dollars, authorities said.Stanley Szeliga, 54, is accused of fatally shooting Abigail Saldaña, an exotic dancer at Rick’s Cabaret, last week while she was behind the wheel of her car not far from the club.“I don’t know where she was going that night,” Saldaña’s mom,

  • Daughter Who Stuffed Mom in a Suitcase on Ritzy Bali Vacay Is Arrested Again

    Agung Parameswara/GettyHeather Mack, who was convicted of stuffing her mom’s beaten body in a suitcase in Bali when she was a teen, was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday just moments after landing in Chicago O’Hare Airport.She was charged in a 2017 indictment with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country, and obstruction of justice, in connection with the 2014 murder of her mom, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, according to the Chicago Tribune.The indictment, unsealed Wednesday

  • 'Subway Jared': A look at Jared Fogle's time in Bloomington and his criminal case

    A look at the trials of Subway spokesman Jared Fogle, Russell Taylor, head of his nonprofit foundation, and Taylor's ex-wife, Angela Baldwin.

  • 'My name is Cleo': Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl

    Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera video of a police officer scooping up the girl, Cleo Smith, and hearing her say, “My name is Cleo.” A 36-year-old local man was arrested after the late-night raid at the house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, which followed a tip to police on Tuesday.

  • Fight caught on video shows juveniles, adults stomping victim outside Halloween party

    The attackers, who were said to be juveniles and adults, showed up to the underage Halloween party in unincorporated Jackson County uninvited, the sheriff office said on Facebook.

  • Lawyers: Henry Ruggs 'is in serious trouble'

    Former Raider Henry Ruggs III faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted of felony DUI after his involvement in a fiery crash that left one woman dead.

  • Woman leaving Whole Foods shot in face as gunman tries to take her car, Texas cops say

    The suspect was caught inside a nearby movie theater, police say.

  • Dramatic video shows suspect jumping off bridge after police chase

    A 34-year-old man attempted to get away from police over the weekend by jumping from the top of a Florida bridge into a river after losing control of a stolen van, authorities said.

  • Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas

    Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said Wednesday. The Raiders released Ruggs late Tuesday, just hours after the crash and shortly after he was released from a hospital and booked into a Las Vegas jail. The 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick remained seated in a wheelchair with a foam brace on his neck and jail guards at his elbows during his initial court appearance Wednesday on pending felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.

  • Grand jury called by Kansas woman returns no rape charges

    A Kansas woman who used a 134-year-old state law to convene a citizen grand jury after a prosecutor declined to file rape charges against a man she accused of attacking her said Wednesday she was angry but not surprised that jurors didn't bring charges in the case. Madison Smith, 23, of McPherson, gathered hundreds of signatures to empanel the grand jury after she said a fellow student at Bethany College slapped and strangled her during a sexual encounter in his dorm room in February 2018. The student, Jared Stolzenburg, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to aggravated battery.

  • CVS director of organized retail crime explains how professional thieves are stealing $2,000 from stores in just 2 minutes

    Retailers testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday, shedding new light on recent surges in organized retail crime, when stolen goods are sold online.

  • China tennis star Peng says ex-vice premier forced her into sex

    Former world No.1 tennis doubles player Peng Shuai, one of China's biggest sporting stars, has publicly accused a former Chinese vice premier of forcing her into sex several years ago in a social media post that was later deleted. According to a screenshot of her verified Weibo account late on Tuesday, Peng said that Zhang Gaoli, who became a member of the Politburo Standing Committee - China's top decision-making body - coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship. The post was deleted around half an hour after it was published, although searches for Peng's name on China's tightly controlled internet surged after the posting, and screenshots were shared among private WeChat groups and over iMessage.

  • Teenage robber receives 18-year prison sentence, followed by six years of probation

    Tim Landrum, the man Shantel Kinney conspired to rob and beat, limped from the courtroom, his face permanently contorted from the attack.

  • ‘The Kidnapping of Over a Dozen Black Men’: City of Raleigh Fires Narcotic Cop and Pays $2M to 15 Men Framed on Fake Drug Charges, But DA Says No Charges At This Time for the Officer

    A former Raleigh, North Carolina, police officer found himself served with a little bit of justice after losing his job due to accusations of framing […]

  • Why Arizona fugitive Robert Fisher was removed from FBI Ten Most Wanted list

    Robert Fisher was removed and replaced from the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitive List this month even though he has not been found.