Connecticut man facing Delaware murder charge lied to police responding to child emergency

A 30-year-old man charged with killing someone in Delaware lied to Wilmington police who were responding to a child receiving CPR earlier this year, according to court documents obtained by Delaware Online/The News Journal.

Wilmington police have not previously disclosed the homicide, including when it occurred or information about the victim. On Tuesday, Wilmington confirmed Timothy Edward Olschafskie, of Enfield, Connecticut, was wanted by them on a murder charge.

Olschafskie was arrested at a Connecticut Burger King last week.

"He is the subject of a murder by abuse or neglect warrant issued by our department and is being detained in Connecticut pending extradition to Delaware," said David Karas, a police spokesman. "We will be able to share details about the charges and investigation once he is extradited and arraigned in Delaware."

Karas did not respond to a follow-up email asking for more information about the homicide.

Information about Olschafskie's arrest initially came from Connecticut news organizations.

Delaware Online/The News Journal reached out to the Enfield Police Department, which said their officers were called to a Burger King there for an incident unrelated to Olschafskie but, upon running his name in their system, found he had a warrant out for his arrest.

He was taken into custody for being a fugitive.

Olschafskie's earlier charges

Olschafskie first came to the attention of Delaware authorities on March 11 when, according to court documents, Wilmington officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Towne Estates Drive in reference to a "CPR in progress involving a child."

The court documents do not say what happened to the child after police arrived, but they confirm that Olschafskie was in the apartment located in the city's Hedgeville neighborhood.

"Upon arrival, officers encountered a white male in the living room who was the only adult home during the incident," the documents said.

When one of the officers at the scene asked for the man's name, court documents said Olschafskie claimed his name was Timothy Edwards. A second officer asked for his name, but this time Olschafskie said: "I don't want to give my name." His middle name is Edward.

When the officers again asked for his name, documents claim Olschafskie asked if he could write his name. He then wrote "Timothy Olschafskie, DOB: 08/24/1993."

Olschafskie told the officer he originally lied because he was on probation in Connecticut. Police confirmed this with Connecticut Adult Probation.

What he was on probation for in Connecticut was not disclosed in the court documents, but according to the Associated Press, Olschafskie was previously sentenced to two years in a Connecticut prison in 2015 for killing five cats.

Charged

Wilmington police charged Olschafskie with criminal impersonation after he lied to them about his identity, according to court records.

Olschafskie initially pleaded not guilty to this charge, but in April changed his plea to guilty to providing a false statement. He was sentenced to 50 days in prison, according to court filings.

Olschafskie is being held in Connecticut on $1.5 million bail. His next Connecticut court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1, according to that state's judicial online terminal.

