Connecticut man facing multiple charges after resisting drug arrest

Mar. 3—A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police say he became combative during an arrest for possession of marijuana and provided them with a fake driver's license.

Granville Police were called to the University Town Centre Walmart Friday morning to check into a suspicious white bus in the parking lot, the criminal complaint said.

Patrolman Zachary Freeburn spoke with a male, later identified as Eric Raymond Jokl, 18, of Rocky Hill, Conn., who came off the bus to speak with the officer.

"Once the door was open, I could immediately detect a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, " Freeburn said in his report.

Jokl allegedly told the officer he had brought one ounce of marijuana from Washington, D.C., to smoke with his friend.

According to the complaint, Freeburn had everyone in the bus exit and conducted a probable cause search, where he located a large bag of presumed marijuana, later weighed at 127 grams or nearly 4.5 ounces.

While attempting to place Jokl in handcuffs, Freeburn said he repeatedly pulled away and stopped walking while being escorted to the officer's cruiser.

At one point, Freeburn reported that Jokl "purposely fell on the ground " even after he was given multiple commands to get up.

Jokl was eventually placed in the back of Freeburn's cruiser where he allegedly continued to cause trouble by moving his handcuffs in front of him and unbuckling his seatbelt despite commands to stop.

During transport, Jokl again allegedly unbuckled himself and moved his cuffs from behind his back to the front.

Freeburn called for assistance and, while waiting, attempted to re-cuff Jokl properly, but he continued to pull away from the officer and refused to place his hands behind his back. The officer reported that during this time, Jokl continuously used derogatory language toward him.

While transferring Jokl to a police vehicle with a cage, Freeman said he "intentionally kicked his leg back, striking me between my legs."

According to the complaint, it was later discovered that a Maine driver's license with a April 2001 birthdate, which Jokl had presented as his own and continuously gave information from, was fictitious.

Officers were able to track down his Connecticut driver's license and determined his real name and birthdate.

Jokl is charged with misdemeanor battery on a government employee, obstructing, possession of marijuana, and unlawful use of a driver's license. He pleaded not guilty at an initial arraignment hearing March 3.

