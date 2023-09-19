Connecticut man fights two carjackers

TechCrunch

When Elon Musk announced the team behind his new artificial intelligence company xAI last month, whose mission is reportedly to “understand the true nature of the universe,” it underscored the criticality of answering existential concerns about AI’s promise and peril. Whether the newly formed company can actually align its behavior to reduce the potential risks of the technology, or whether it's solely aiming to gain an edge over OpenAI, its formation does elevate important questions about how companies should actually respond to concerns about AI. Who internally, especially at the largest foundational model companies, is actually asking questions about both the short- and long-term impacts of the technology they’re building?