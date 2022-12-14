Connecticut man gets life prison term plus 10 years in 2020 Westerly killing

A 33-year-old Connecticut man who forced his way into a Westerly home in 2020 and shot a 28-year-old resident must serve a life prison term, a judge said Tuesday.

A jury returned a verdict against Louis Seignious, 33, of Norwich, in October, finding him guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm while committing a violent crime and domestic breaking and entering.

Seignious shot Vincent Sebastian in the chest after entering a home on Marriott Avenue. Despite his injury, Sebastian forced Seignious out of the house by forcing the door closed.

Moments later, he died, according to a news release from the office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha, who called the killing "a senseless act of domestic rage and jealousy."

“Nothing can bring Mr. Sebastian back to his family and friends, but I hope that today’s lengthy sentence delivers a measure of justice for them," Neronha said. "The defendant will now be unable to harm anyone else, whether at the point of a gun or otherwise."

Seignious had learned that Sebastian was "romantically involved" with a woman he had dated in the past and shared a child with, say prosecutors. On the same day he shot Sebastian, Seignious had threatened him, they say.

The jury in the case found Seignious guilty following a 14-day trial and about two days of deliberations in Superior Court, Wakefield.

The defendant drove away from the scene and hid from investigators for the following week, until he was captured by law enforcement at a home in Groton, Connecticut.

Justice Melanie Wilk Thunberg ordered Seignious to serve an additional 10 years in prison following his life sentence.

“Senseless violence has no place in our communities," said Westerly Police Chief Paul J. Gingerella.

