Connecticut man gets prison for drug sales after being caught hiding in a garbage can

A New Haven man was sentenced to 27 months in prison Monday in U.S. District Court for selling heroin and cocaine after police captured him while he was hiding in a garbage can.

Federal prosecutors said Darryl Russell, 33, was captured by New Haven police who were following a car that was suspected of involvement in drug trafficking, but had eluded them earlier.

A detective followed the car until he saw two occupants get out on Brown Street and engage in what allegedly looked like sidewalk drug sales before getting back in the car, according to federal officials. A short while later, police saw the two — Russell and James Lee, who had been posted bond on an earlier drug charge — enter a building on Elm Street.

Lee was arrested when he came out of the building, federal prosecutors said. Russell fled, but was captured a short distance away in the garbage can.

A search of the car turned up heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine packaged for distribution, and more than $2,000 in cash.

Russell has been in custody since May 21, 2021, federal prosecutors said. On Sept. 14, 2021, Russell pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base, according to federal authorities.

Lee pleaded guilty to the same charge and was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Feb. 14, 2022.