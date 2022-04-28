Connecticut man who moved money for Mexico-based fentanyl ring sentenced to nearly a decade in federal prison

A Connecticut man was sentenced Thursday to nearly a decade in federal prison for moving money for a Mexico-based drug trafficking ring that was selling heroin and fentanyl across the state.

Domingo Guzman, 45, whose last known address was in Waterbury, was sentenced Thursday to 114 months in prison and four years of supervised release for his role in the drug trafficking ring, according to a statement from the office of Leonard C. Boyle, U. S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

A grand jury indicted Guzman and nine others in 2020 for allegedly selling large quantities of fentanyl in Connecticut that was being brought in from Mexico, distributed amongst mid-level trafficking in the state and then sold to on-the-street dealers. They were packaging the drug out of an office space on Pratt Street in Hartford, an apartment in the Asylum Hill neighborhood in Hartford and an apartment in New Britain, the statement said.

Guzman was allegedly collecting money for the leaders of the drug ring. The cash was being laundered to the ring’s leaders with the help of a broker in Brooklyn, New York, the statement said.

Investigators seized about 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl and about 500 wax folds of the drug from an apartment on South Street in West Hartford on March 13, 2020. About a month later, on April 28, they arrested Guzman and the others and seized about $100,000 in cash, a firearm, several thousand wax folds of suspected fentanyl and other items used to sell the drug.

The bust of the Connecticut operation stemmed from a lengthy investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force. Between August and October of 2019, investigators also seized more than $200,000 in cash from members of the organization, the statement said.

Guzman was indicted 10 months after he was released from prison after being sentenced to 188 months behind bars for a prior federal conviction, according to the statement from Boyle.

He has been detained since his arrest and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven.