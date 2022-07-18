Connecticut man pulled gun on two women who didn’t thank him for holding door open: police

A Connecticut man seemingly upset he didn’t get the thanks he thought he deserved pulled a gun on two women at a Family Dollar store, according to police.

Joshua Murray, 25, has been charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, two counts of second-degree breach of peace and interfering with a police officer, the Hamden Police Department announced Sunday.

Around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Murray held the Family Dollar door open for two women, who failed to thank him for his kindness, a witness told police.

That’s when the allegedly aggrieved Murray whipped out his gun, police said.

Two officers tracked him down a few streets over and he was taken into custody, according to the Hamden Police Department.

Officials did not elaborate on the arrest or why Murray was charged with “interfering.”

He is being held on a $25,000 bond and is due back in court on Aug. 2.