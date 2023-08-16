Connecticut man seen in court after attacking officer with hammer
Winston Tate was charged Tate first-degree attempted assault and second-degree assault on an officer after he attacked an officer with a hammer. (FOX 61)
Winston Tate was charged Tate first-degree attempted assault and second-degree assault on an officer after he attacked an officer with a hammer. (FOX 61)
Charged with human trafficking and rape, the influencer "has the possibility to sway a whole generation of young boys," experts warn.
Six white former Mississippi police officers, some of whom reportedly called themselves the “Goon Squad,” pleaded guilty in a racist attack on two Black men who endured hours of torture from the officers.
Jermell Charlo is jumping two divisions to challenge Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas, but he's not just coming for a payday.
Grab the TV one 5-star reviewer called "the absolute best I have ever owned, no question."
Consumer interest in Cruise and Waymo's competing robotaxi services surged following a vote last week by the California Public Utilities Commission that allowed the two companies to expand and charge for their driverless car operations in San Francisco. Estimates from app intelligence provider data.ai showed 15,400 downloads of the Waymo One app in the five days following the August 10 vote — up 67% from the 9,200 downloads in the week prior. The Cruise app was downloaded by first-time users 8,300 times — a 77% increase — over the same five-day time frame.
The 2023 version of Samsung's Freestyle projector is now available for pre-order through the company's website.
If you own an iPhone, be sure to pack one of these magnetic mobile chargers.
California regulators gave Waymo and Cruise the OK last week to scale up their robotaxi services in San Francisco, but now it seems the city itself won't have it. On Wednesday, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu filed motions with the California Public Utilities Commission to pause the firms' plans to charge for robotaxi rides in the city at all hours. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the news.
Authorities allege Xavier Babudar robbed a string of banks in the midwest and laundered the stolen cash through casinos.
The former president’s Georgia indictment has some observers asking whether the various prosecutors going after Trump are unintentionally undermining each other.
It will apply to ones taken down due to malware, policy violations or a decision by the developer.
Andonovski's tenure as head coach of the USWNT is over after a Round of 16 flameout at the 2023 Women's World Cup.
The pandemic upended the decades-long shift from goods to services, and Home Depot's executives wonder if that shift is finally over.
Amazon is discounting a number of Anker chargers and accessories with some devices going for 45 percent off.
With all these features, robot vacuums can act as a surveillance system in your own home, meaning there’s a world where someone can access live view functions and spy on you. Companies can say this information is secure and only used when needed to improve your experience, but there’s not enough transparency for reviewers or consumers to figure out what’s actually going on.
Today, Apica announced it has acquired Logiq.ai to help expand beyond purely testing into post-production monitoring, an approach that should enable companies to improve their synthetic dataset based on the application's behavior in production. Jason Haworth, chief product officer at Apica, says the company helps test applications using synthetic data, a dataset that mimics real-world use cases, in a variety of situations, including checks on smart devices, set top boxes, APIs and other back-end protocol sets like database protocols.
Trump's towering legal problems could affect financial markets and the economy in unexpected ways. Here's how it might all shake out.
Target looks to take a more muted approach to how it merchandises its stores for Pride Month.
Home Depot says Halloween will be the next big tell for how the consumer is holding up.
Say goodbye to night sweats! Nearly 37,000 hot sleepers give these cooling bed linens five stars.