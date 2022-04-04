Connecticut man sent to prison for drug dealing, gun crimes

A Waterbury man has been sentenced to five years in prison for drug and gun crimes, according to federal authorities.

Waterbury police followed Maleke Sockwell, 27, after watching him selling drugs from his car in a grocery story parking lot in March 2021. He was arrested after stopping his car and trying to flee.

In Sockwell’s car, police found a gun, ammunition, fentanyl, crack cocaine and nearly $9,000 in cash, according to federal authorities.

Sockwell has been detained since his arrest. He pleaded guilty in December to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sockwell has six prior criminal convictions for offenses involving drugs and violence and has been in and out of prison since age 16, according to federal authorities. It is a violation of federal law for anyone previously convicted of a felony to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce, federal authorities noted.