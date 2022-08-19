Connecticut man sentenced to 65 years for killing his wife in Fitbit murder case

A Connecticut man was sentenced to 65 years in prison on Thursday for murdering his wife after prosecutors used the victim's Fitbit exercise tracker at trial to refute his alibi.

Richard Dabate, 46, was convicted in May of shooting and killing his wife, Connie Dabate, at their home just days before Christmas in 2015.

Prosecutors argued that Dabate killed his wife and staged a home invasion because another woman he was seeing was about to give birth to their child.

Dabate still maintains his innocence, claiming that a masked man with a voice like Vin Diesel broke into their home, shot his wife, then stabbed him.

Richard Dabate, left, stands with his former attorney, Hubert J. Santos, at his pre-trial hearing at Rockville Superior Court in May 2017. Brad Horrigan/Tribune News Service via Getty Images via Getty Images

Investigators used data from his wife's Fitbit to show that she was still up and moving around an hour after Dabate said the masked man shot her. There were also no signs of forced entry in the home, police said.

His defense attorney, Trent LaLima, argued at trial that Fitbits are not accurate enough to be admitted as evidence in a trial.

LaLima did not immediately respond to a request for comment after the sentencing on Thursday.

Dabate was convicted of murder, tampering with evidence, and making a false statement to authorities after a five-week trial that ended in May.

Fitbit did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.