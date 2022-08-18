Connecticut man sentenced to 65 years for murdering his wife after her Fitbit contradicted his claims

Associated Press
An anti-abortion coalition in Michigan filed a challenge Thursday against a potential ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution, claiming that 60 errors in the proposed amendment should disqualify it from the November ballot. “Some people would say, ‘Oh, they’re just spaces,’ but amending the constitution is pretty serious business and the correct number of typos to put in your constitution is zero,” Christen Pollo, a spokeswoman for Citizens to Support MI Women and Children, told The Associated Press. “There’s no reason to think that anyone didn’t understand what the petition was saying,” Primus said.