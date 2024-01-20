Connecticut military veterans to be honored in Hall of Fame

Veterans across the state are being honored for their service to the community as the newest inductees into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame.

Twelve veterans have been announced as this year’s Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2023, according to a press release. The Hall of Fame recognizes Connecticut veterans who have made significant contributions to their communities after leaving military service.

“Each year, it is a great honor to participate in the Veterans Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and have the opportunity to be among so many brave Americans who answered their country’s call of duty,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. “Thank you and congratulations to each of this year’s inductees. I can’t express enough the gratitude and appreciation we have for your service to our country, for your commitment to your community, and for all your contributions to the State of Connecticut.”

The Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame is administered by the state’s Department of Veterans Affairs and the Connecticut Military Department. The first class of the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame was inducted in 2005. To date, 113 veterans are honored in the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame.

“On behalf of our dedicated staff of professionals at the Connecticut Department of Veteran Affairs we congratulate our inductees on their honorable service and lifelong accomplishments,” said DVA Commissioner Ronald Welch. “You made a significant impact during your military service, and then pledged unwavering commitment, service, and volunteerism to our communities, including persistent, compassionate support and advocacy to our Service members, Veterans and families in our great state of Connecticut and beyond.”

The 2023 Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame inductees are:

John Michael Chan – U.S. Army Air Force – Avon

Michael John Dalton – U.S. Army – Waterbury

Richard Guido DiFederico Jr. – U.S. Navy – Oakville

Maurice Joseph Fradette – U. S. Navy – Farmington

Michael Salvatore Gozzo – U.S. Marine Corps – Hamden

Richard Thomas Christopher LeFave – U.S. Army – Voluntown

Joseph Luca – U.S. Marine Corps – Meriden

Daniel Bernard Reilly – U.S. Air Force – Torrington

William Ford Law Rodgers – U.S. Marine Corps – Newtown

Lorenzo Anthony Santamaria – U.S. Marine Corps – Guilford

Charles Ferdinand Smith – U.S. Air Force – Killingworth

Peter Charles Tragni – U.S. Army – Waterbury

Bysiewicz, Welch, elected officials and leaders of the state’s veterans’ community will honor the inductees at the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame Class of 2023 induction ceremony on Jan. 25 in the Gold Star Families Memorial Auditorium on the DVA campus at 287 West St., Rocky Hill. Inductees will receive a commemorative medallion and certificate recognizing the achievement.

