Connecticut mom Jessica Edwards’ body found, husband arrested: reports

The body of missing Connecticut mother Jessica Edwards has been found and her husband has been arrested in connection with the death, according to reports.

Edwards, 30, of South Windsor, was last seen May 10, the day after Mother’s Day, FOX 61 of Hartford reported. Her body was found Friday morning at the entrance to Hockanum River Linear Park in East Hartford, the report said.

The park is about five miles from central South Windsor. Family members of Edwards were spotted at the park by FOX 61 after police had left the scene.

Authorities soon confirmed the body was Edwards, FOX 61 reported. The cause of death was still being determined, authorities said.

Arrested later Friday in Manchester, Conn., was her husband, identified as Tahj Hutchinson, 22. He was charged with first-degree manslaughter and was being held on a $1 million bond, authorities told the station.

The couple had an 8-month-old son, Jayden, the Journal Inquirer of Manchester reported.

The baby was removed from a Manchester home where Hutchinson was arrested, the newspaper reported.

Manchester is about 6.8 miles south of South Windsor. Details of Hutchinson’s arrest were unknown.

South Windsor police said information obtained through "technological search warrants" and data obtained by officers led investigators to the park area where the body was found. Details about the information were not disclosed.

Police said they expected to provide more information to the public "in the near future," according to FOX 61.

Family members said they last saw Edwards on Mother’s Day and Hutchinson had told investigators he last saw his wife the following day. Her car was still in the parking lot of their home, FOX 61 reported.

Edwards’ family members and friends had conducted massive, daylong searches of the area since her disappearance, the station reported.

The investigation into Edwards' death was continuing, South Windsor police said.