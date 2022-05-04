Connecticut murder suspect arrested in Seabrook

May 4—SEABROOK — A Connecticut man wanted in connection with the murder of a Chaplin, Connecticut, resident over the weekend was arrested Tuesday afternoon at Seabrook Inn by local and state police, according to law enforcement officials.

Matthew Candler, 46, is suspected of killing the man and leaving the scene in a 1989 Ford F-350 pickup truck with Minnesota plates. Connecticut police found the body of a man inside a Chaplin home Sunday after responding to an assault complaint.

Candler was safely taken into custody by the Seabrook Police Department, which had a warrant for his arrest.

His arrest comes roughly a day after Salisbury police spotted his pickup truck in a Route 1 parking lot.

Salisbury police converged upon the parking lot of Root & Bloom, a marijuana cultivation company at 175 Lafayette Road (Route 1), about 5 p.m. after staff there said the truck had been parked in its back lot all day, according to Fowler.

"We secured the vehicle and called the Massachusetts State Police," Fowler said, adding that the truck was later seized by Connecticut State Police.

Fowler said police did not search the area, saying there was "nothing to indicate he was still in the area."

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

