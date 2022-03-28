Connecticut offers $75M in tax incentives to Lockheed biz

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut will provide up to $75 million in tax incentives to Sikorsky under an agreement that will keep the helicopter maker’s headquarters in the state for the next two decades, Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday.

Lockheed Martin, the parent company of Sikorsky, is bidding on federal contracts for several new helicopter lines, including a replacement for the Black Hawk. The total amount of the state incentives will depend on how much work Sikorsky secures for its facility in Stratford, according to the governor’s office.

The agreement will require legislative approval.

“If approved, this agreement will support new helicopter production in Connecticut and help enable thousands of Sikorsky jobs for decades to come,” said Lamont, a Democrat.

The proposed 20-year agreement calls for Lockheed Martin to perform production work on new helicopter lines in Connecticut if it wins the federal contracts.

Paul Lemmo, Sikorsky’s president, said the agreement will bring more high-paying jobs to the state and bolster Connecticut’s leadership in aerospace production.