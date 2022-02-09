Connecticut officials call for reopening controversial juvenile prison in Middletown

Some state officials are calling for reopening the state’s controversial juvenile jail facility to combat an ongoing crime wave experts attribute to a small group of repeat young offenders.

A task force of the judicial branch says the state should reopen the Connecticut Juvenile Training School in Middletown, which was closed in 2018 by then-Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

The facility, constructed during the get-tough-on-crime years under Republican Gov. John G. Rowland, has been the focus of controversy for years as some officials said it was not an appropriate place to rehabilitate juvenile offenders and turn them into responsible adults.

State legislators are now debating the recommendations, which were contained in a 101-page report by a 26-member task force that was appointed to look into improving juvenile justice.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he has not made any final decisions about reopening.

“I don’t know, but I think we ought to look at it,” Lamont said when asked by the Courant.

“I think having these young people in adult prisons doesn’t work,” he said. “The feds don’t think it works. The advocates don’t think it works, and I don’t think it works. Let’s find alternatives. Maybe that’s one alternative, if we do it right.”

House Speaker Matt Ritter of Hartford, a key player in the debate as the leader of the 96-member House Democratic caucus, said he needs to study the issue further before lawmakers call for reopening.

“I’m going to reserve judgment,” Ritter said in an interview.

“We clearly have a problem with facilities. ... I don’t know if that’s the right facility. It didn’t really work the first time. But I’m willing to listen to all sides about what the right fit is,” Ritter said. “What I do know is what we have right now is not only not working, but it is also a violation of federal law, according to the authorities.”

Ritter was referring to findings by the federal justice department in December that the state has been endangering young people held at the Manson Youth Institution in Cheshire by providing inadequate mental health and special education services, and punishing them with isolation.

The justice department issued its findings after visiting Manson last year and conducting a detailed investigation. Youths up to the age of 18 are held at the facility.

Ritter said that only about 200 to 400 youths statewide are causing a majority of the crime problems.

“They know who the kids are,” Ritter said of police and prosecutors. “We’ll talk about electronic bracelet monitoring.”

Ritter added, “If you start just changing all the statutes, which many have been bipartisan over the years, you’re passing laws that might make some people feel better, but you’re not really addressing the problem. ... We can do better by those kids. ... These are some serious crimes and felonies. We’re not downplaying that.”

But Rep. Craig Fishbein, a conservative Republican, hailed the judicial task force for changing course on the mothballed facility.

“I have to give kudos to the judicial branch,” he said. “The judicial branch has really stepped to the table and listened to us. ... That’s a step forward — something that we’ve been looking for.”

Fishbein is hoping that legislators can reach some resolutions on juvenile crime during the legislative session that begins Wednesday, Feb. 9 and ends on May 4.

“Public safety should not be a partisan issue,” he said. “It’s not red or blue. It’s red, white, and blue. ... Connecticut residents deserve to feel safe within their state and their communities.”

But the Connecticut Justice Alliance blasted the idea as a nonstarter.

“Connecticut has already learned the solution to our state’s issues is not to lock up children and put more police on the streets,” said Christina Quaranta, the group’s executive director. “These half-baked plans will continue to perpetuate the unjust prosecution of the state’s Black and Brown communities.

“CJTS was closed for many reasons, one of the most significant being it was not built to care for, support, or heal our young people,” she said. “Likewise, adding more police to the street rather than investing in communities is a sure-fire way to repeat the mistakes of our past, and once again fail our youth.”

Instead, Quaranta called on Lamont to bring together people and organizations already working on community issues to find long-term solutions to stop crime.

In a detailed report on the Manson facility in Cheshire, the federal justice department noted that it serves troubled youth between the ages of 14 and 17 with longtime problems.

“Most have significant histories of learning disabilities and mental illness,” the report said. “Yet, they are deprived of the very services they need to navigate the correctional environment and develop skills and competencies to become productive, successful adults — and to which they are entitled under the law. When they misbehave, they are frequently subjected to harmful periods of disciplinary isolation, regardless of whether their conduct reflects typical adolescent behavior, whether it is a result of a failure to receive entitled services, or whether isolation will improve their behavior or facility security.”

Last year, Lamont considered reopening the facility in Middletown when he was asked by Vice President Kamala Harris to find a spot to house migrant children who were being kept in detention centers along the Texas border after fleeing from their Central American countries.

After visiting the facility with his wife, Annie, and others last year, Lamont was impressed by the wide range of services for youths.

“It’s got the classrooms,” Lamont said. “It’s got the cafeterias. It’s got the soccer fields, and it’s got the basketball [courts].”

Asked if he had concerns that the Middletown facility would feel too much like a prison and was an inappropriate place to house the migrant children, Lamont said he did not. The plan for migrant children, however, did not move forward.

“Come visit,” Lamont told a reporter. “I visited there. ... I had no idea what to expect. Cafeterias, classrooms, big outdoor recreation, indoor rec areas. ... It’s secure, but it’s also welcoming.”

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com