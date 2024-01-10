Connecticut parents get probation for hosting drunken high school party that led to fatal stabbing

The Connecticut parents who hosted a drunken high school house party that preceded the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old were sentenced Wednesday to probation for allowing underage drinking.

Paul Leifer, 59, and Susanna Leifer, 52, will have their cases dismissed if they meet certain conditions, the Connecticut Post reported. Those conditions include not getting arrested again in the next two years, completing 50 hours of community service each, making $250 charitable donations and not hosting any parties that may include underage drinking.

A party at the Leifers’ house on May 14, 2022 ended in a fight, and some of the combatants met later that night down the road and brawled again. During the second confrontation, 17-year-old James McGrath was stabbed to death.

Raul Valle, now 18, was charged as an adult with murdering McGrath. He pleaded not guilty and rejected a plea deal in November.

According to police, the Leifers’ daughter invited 15 to 20 students from her school, St. Joseph High, to the party. Prosecutors said the Leifers realized the teens were drinking, but allowed them to continue partying, the Connecticut Post reported.

The fight erupted when an uninvited group of students from a rival high school, Shelton High, tried to crash the party, according to police. The Leifers responded to the brawl by kicking everyone out.

But the disagreement continued until a small group of teens met shortly afterward at a nearby house. McGrath, who did not attend St. Joseph’s or Shelton High but instead was a student at Fairfield Prep, was stabbed to death at the second scene. Valle, a St. Joseph student, knew McGrath from outside school.

The Leifers were charged with allowing minors to possess alcohol. Susanna Leifer was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, after police said she gave one of the brawling kids his beer back. The families of McGrath and Valle have also sued the Leifers in civil court.