Connecticut police dog killed in line of duty as troopers attempt to serve warrant

A Connecticut State Police dog died Thursday night in a shooting as troopers attempted to arrest a man on a felony warrant.

K-9 Broko was “a very well-respected member of the Connecticut State Police Search and Rescue team,” state police interim commander Col. Daniel Loughman said in a statement Friday morning.

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., when state troopers were sent to Stonington, in New London County, to serve the warrant.

“K9 Broko heroically served with unwavering dedication, saving lives by locating missing individuals, apprehending dangerous suspects, and providing a steadfast shield to his handler,” Loughman added. “K9 Broko ultimately sacrificed his life doing what he was known best for.”

The beloved dog graduated from the 2021 state police patrol K-9 class, authorities said. Before joining the statewide K-9 unit, Broko and his handler were assigned to the Troop A barracks in Southbury.

On Friday, multiple law enforcement agencies paid tribute to the fallen police dog, with a memorial procession that passed through Interstate 84 and state Route 195, Patch Connecticut reported.

In Tolland, just outside Hartford, fire officials draped an American flag across 195, as the motorcade passed through town.

“K9 Broko was not just a loyal companion; he was a hero in every sense, embodying the values of courage, loyalty, selflessness, and the highest standards of the Connecticut State Police,” Loughman said. “His sacrifice will forever be etched in our hearts, and never be forgotten.”

