Connecticut police, educators on same page: School threats will bring severe punishment

Sandwiched between the recent shooting that killed four at Oxford High School in Michigan and the ninth anniversary of the Sandy Hook School shooting that took 26 lives, a wave of social media threats disrupted classes across Connecticut for weeks. But though all seem to have been pranks, the threats have had a serious impact on students, teachers and families, and the consequences of making threats, school officials and police say, also are serious.

“We have zero tolerance for this,” said New Britain Police Chief Christopher Chute, whose department has been tracking down online threats. “We take every single one of these reports extremely seriously. We’re not going to tolerate anyone trying to create alarm or fear for people going to school.”

Investigators have found no confirmed, credible threats in the state, but students, parents, teachers and other school staff have been dealing with increased anxiety because of all the false ones.

A nonspecific threat that went viral on TikTok called for violence against schools on Dec. 17; some educators reported absenteeism that day was five or six times higher than usual as students stayed home or parents kept them out. In the two weeks before the TikTok wave, several Connecticut schools were hit with threats of shootings, bombings or fires, causing lockdowns or one-day closings.

So far, at least a dozen Connecticut teenagers — mostly middle-school age — have been criminally charged in New Haven, Naugatuck, Norwich, Hamden, Vernon, Danbury, Stratford and Norwalk.

Several of them are accused of making specific threats involving specific schools, usually ones they attended. Others are charged with reposting globally available social media threats about school danger, generally with some implication that the threat was targeted specifically at their school. So far, police have not said any of the students showed signs of planning actual violence.

But the behavior is so troubling — and causing such extensive disruptions for day-to-day teaching — that police and educators are emphasizing to parents that consequences can be severe.

“Threats like these are not pranks and are taken seriously by the criminal justice system,” Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said.

“Students who make or participate in threats to our schools and community will face punishment based on the level of their involvement in the threat, including in-school suspension, suspension and expulsion,” said Laura Roberts, communications director for East Hartford’s schools. “Students who threaten our schools or community could also be subject to arrest.”

Southington educators found graffiti on a high school bathroom stall warning of school violence to happen on Dec. 16. Police and administrators investigated and found no substantiated threat, but extra police patrolled the school that day, and attendance was down about 30 percent.

“A threat of school violence, more specifically use of weapons in a school, will result in at least a 10-day suspension if the culprit is identified and we are able to determine the threat was not credible (usually that is determined in collaboration with the police department after interviewing students and assessing the cause for the threat, as well as having police meet with families to ensure no access to weapons),” Superintendent Steven Medancy said.

“If the district feels a threat may have been credible, we will absolutely look to expel and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. Luckily, we have not had this occur this year.”

In more complicated cases where a threat may be a badly thought-out response to bullying, educators will do more.

“If it is related to mental health issues or bullying, consequences may still be applied, however wraparound supports will also be provided including school counseling, connecting with an outside therapist to coordinate a home-school plan, or a safety plan will be instituted for a victim of bullying,” Medancy said.

Farmington educators still haven’t disclosed details of what turned out to be an inaccurate report of a threat at the town’s high school. About 40 percent of the school’s students stayed home on the day when social media rumors indicated there’d be violence, but police and school administrators concluded there was no credible threat. They haven’t said how that rumor began, but they’ve blamed social media groups for spreading threats ― and often adding inaccurate, more ominous details along the way.

Criminal cases involving students under 18 are handled by juvenile court, ensuring that penalties or outcomes in specific incidents almost never become public. But the charges in Connecticut this month have ranged from second-degree breach of peace, a misdemeanor, to first-degree threatening, a Class C felony.

In many of the false threat cases in Connecticut, students texted or reposted social media posts carrying a threat of violence — sometimes adding a message tying them to local schools, usually without. Even though the trend appears to have been driven by a TikTok “challenge,” most of the incidents in New Britain involved Snapchat, Discord, Instagram or simple texting, Chute said.

“We look into every one of them in New Britain, even the vague ones. Our detectives are tracking them back to the sources,” Chute said. “Sometimes it’s, ‘I heard a rumor something’s going to happen,’ or ‘I heard everyone should stay home. It will be bad tomorrow.’ But we have to treat them seriously and try to track them back.”

With the Dec. 17 TikTok challenge past, educators are hoping the trend is over. Even schools that received no threats still suffered.

“We had no incidents or threats in Plainville. Sadly, our absences were definitely higher than normal — about 25 percent of students stayed home (Dec. 17),” Plainville schools Superintendent Steven LePage reported. “I understand parent concerns and student anxiety over these nefarious social media posts. I truly hope something can be done to take on these companies that promote such unfortunate and disruptive events.”

Chute, Gould and educators agree that the wave of threats is an extra reason for parents to talk with their children about the risks of social media.

“Please take some time to talk to your child about this and remind them that any threat made to the school in any way is a felony offense,” Medancy advised parents in a recent email.