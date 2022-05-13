Connecticut police K9 drug detection teams graduate

Ten police canine drug detection teams graduated Friday at the Connecticut state police K-9 Unit in Meriden.

The dogs were trained to find and alert their handlers to narcotics and will begin combating the state’s illegal drug and opiate crisis, state police said.

The teams were trained over six weeks to find drugs hidden in buildings, motor vehicles, luggage, parcels, lockers, open areas and on people.

The following teams graduated: Det. Joseph Miller and K9 General, State Police Narcotics Unit; TFC David Misenti and Una, State Police Troop H; Officer Zachary Kashmanian and Hawk, Hartford Police Dept.; Officer Eric Williams and Skye, Old Saybrook Police Dept.

Also, Officer Vincent Lariccia and Jets, Bridgeport Police Dept.; Officer Susan Flannery and Durango, Meriden Police Dept.; Correction Officer John Bennett and Oakley, state Department of Correction; Officer Gary Bourgoin and Gigi, UConn Police Dept.; Officer Brandon Butler and Hanny, West Haven Police Dept.; and Officer Stephen Fazzino and Gage, Montville Police Dept.

