Connecticut police open investigation into brazen caught-on-tape theft of grocery store carts full of goods

Police in Southington, Connecticut, are investigating a bizarre theft incident involving multiple people which occurred at a grocery store and resulted in a reported loss of $1,600 worth of goods.

The incident, which was caught on camera and involved four people, took place shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Market 32 store on Oxford Road, according to a statement from the Oxford Resident Trooper's Office.

"It was reported that multiple individuals had just committed a larceny at the store and fled the area prior to the arrival of responding police personnel," law enforcement officials said.

Footage from the scene, which was shared with CBS 3 Eyewitness News, aligns with a description of the incident by police, which notes that "individuals subsequently left the store without paying for the items, loaded them into two awaiting vehicles parked in the fire lane, and fled the area."

In an effort to find those responsible, law enforcement officials said they are "working with asset protection personnel to obtain additional surveillance camera footage in an effort to identify the people involved."

According to a report from Fox 61 News, police believe they have identified two of the four individuals involved in the crime. Law enforcement officials also suspect that the individuals involved in this incident are connected to other thefts in the area.

"The description of the vehicle is similar and connected to the series of thefts that’s been going around the state," said Lt. Keith Egan of the Southington Police Department, Fox 61 News reported.

Anyone who has any information that may assist officers in the active investigation is encouraged to call the Oxford Resident Trooper’s Office at (203) 888-4353 and reference case number 2100460035.