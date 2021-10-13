Connecticut Republicans want to get tough on juvenile crime. Here’s a look at their plan -- and what Democrats think.

Prompted by carjackings and violent crimes by juveniles, Senate Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a multi-pronged plan Wednesday that calls for stricter detention orders and improved jobs and housing to stop crime before it starts.

The Republicans want to roll back some of the reforms in the Democratic-written police accountability law that passed last year, including the rules on when police officers can be sued for actions on the job. Democrats have said they are open to discussing the issues, but have ruled out rolling back the reforms that they fought for after the death of George Floyd.

In recent months a number of high-profile crimes in Essex, Rocky Hill, New Britain and Hartford, among other communities.

“We know the solution to stopping crime is not going to come from a bunch of politicos sitting under this Golden Dome,’' deputy Senate Republican leader Paul Formica said outside the state Capitol in Hartford.

Here’s a breakdown of the ideas proposed Wednesday by Republican leaders:

Around-the-clock GPS for serious arrests

Republicans also want around-the clock GPS monitoring for those arrested for serious crimes on a 24-hour basis, rather than the current eight hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that is set under state contracts. They are also calling for mandatory fingerprinting for all felonies, sexual assaults, gun crimes, and other offenses where fingerprints are not currently mandatory.

Hold juveniles longer

They want to change the rule and allow exceptions to the current law that calls for juveniles to be released after six hours in custody unless ordered otherwise by a judge. The six-hour limit was initially enacted several years ago to receive federal funding, but Republicans say that money is no longer available.

Require next-day court appearances

Lawmakers are also seeking next-day court appearances for juveniles, rather than the current system that allows delays. They want to make it easier to transfer serious crimes to adult courts.

Transfer serious cases to adult court

“The current system is failing those juveniles who are stuck in a cycle of repeat criminal behavior,’' the Republicans said in a statement. “We want to fix that system, and part of the solution must include recognizing when a juvenile needs enhanced services and supports available through the adult court system, with the protections of the youthful offender docket in place.’'

They added, “Currently, it is very difficult to transfer juvenile cases to adult court even for the most heinous of crimes where the adult court system has enhanced resources and supports to better address the situation with both accountability and rehabilitation.’'

But Connecticut is among safest states, Democrats say

Democrats respond by saying that recent FBI statistics showed that Connecticut ranks among the safest states in the nation. In 2020, only Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont had fewer violent crimes, and Connecticut’s violent crime rate was 55% below the national average.

Despite the recent high-profile cases, an analysis of police data statewide released earlier this year found the number of car thefts had fallen sharply over the last 30 years to a historic low in 2019. The approximately 6,200 car thefts in 2020 marked an increase of about 250 over the previous year, but even with the increase, the 2020 total was lower than in 2018, according to analysis by the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy at Central Connecticut State University. The peak for auto thefts was 1991, but Republicans said the statistics were questionable because they focused on overall thefts, rather than thefts by teens.

Democrats who control both chambers of the state legislature have repeatedly pushed back against Republican calls for a special session for months, saying they do not want to roll back the reforms made over the past decade. Democrats pushed to “raise the age’' by allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to be adjudicated by the juvenile courts, rather than the stricter adult courts.

Democrats say they do not want to overly punish juveniles for youthful indiscretions and one-time mistakes that are made while their brain is still developing.

