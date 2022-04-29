Connecticut Senate approves crackdown on resale of catalytic converters

As a major outbreak of thefts has spread across the state, the Connecticut Senate voted unanimously Friday to crack down on the sale of stolen catalytic converters from automobiles.

Lawmakers voted 35-0 to prohibit junkyards and motor vehicle recyclers from receiving a catalytic converter that is not attached to a vehicle. That move is designed to stop criminals from cutting converters off cars and bringing them to junkyards in return for cash.

“Catalytic converters are very expensive — worth a lot of money,’' said Sen. Cathy Osten, a Sprague Democrat who introduced the bill.

Sen. Dan Champagne, a former police sergeant, said that lawmakers learned that many sales were made from business to business — as garages sell to the junkyards. As such, some of the crackdown is targeted at businesses.

“A lot of it is paperwork and identification processing,’' Champagne said. “Paperwork of where the catalytic converters came from.’'

A key piece of identification that must be included in the paperwork is the 17-digit vehicle identification number, known as a VIN number, that clearly identifies the vehicle involved.

The measure now goes to the state House of Representatives, which is scrambling to finish its work on scores of bills before the regular session ends on the mandated deadline of May 4.

Lawmakers said the problem can be solved only with a multi-pronged approach. Sen. Eric Berthel, a Watertown Republican, supported the bill but said it did not do enough to stop the thefts in the first place.

“I think this is a good start,’' Berthel said. “I guess I’m on record officially that we’re missing a part of what we could have done here.’'

Both Republicans and Democrats say the thefts are a growing problem in towns around the state as thieves sell the converters for hundreds of dollars. The items are valuable because they contain precious metals that include platinum, rhodium, and palladium.

The 10-page bill would require record-keeping by scrap metal processors and others to track the sales and include any identification numbers on the converters, as well as the name, address and driver’s license number of the seller. The transactions would need to be made by check, not cash, and the junk dealers would need to file weekly reports with the state police on their transactions in a closely watched system.

Story continues

Using a battery-powered saw, an experienced criminal can slice the converter off the car in less than two minutes, police say.

Converters have been stolen nationwide — with increases that started spiking with the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. The reason is that the metals needed to create the converters are worth hundreds of dollars upon resale.

The thefts have occurred in numerous towns. In Glastonbury, thefts had jumped to a record-breaking 56 in less than three full months at the start of this year, compared to only 14 for the entire year in 2020, according to police statistics.

In Windsor Locks, 26 converters were stolen from a plumbing and heating contractor, according to police.

School buses have been vandalized in Vernon and other towns as thieves arrive at night in the yards where the buses are parked. Last year, converters were stolen from 28 parked buses in Trumbull — knocking out the entire bus fleet. The damage reached about $75,000 because each bus was equipped with two converters.

Some thieves have been particularly emboldened, creating dangerous situations as they flee when police arrive.

In Farmington, Officer James O’Donnell suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a fleeing, stolen vehicle on Sept. 20 after arriving at the scene on a call about a suspected stolen catalytic converter. O’Donnell was squeezed between his police car and a car driven by New Britain resident Pedro Acevedo, who was charged with first-degree assault and other criminal counts, police said.

O’Donnell endured two surgeries and now has a permanent screw in the bone between his hips and tailbone.

In Windsor Locks, a detective narrowly escaped injury at 2:15 a.m. when he arrived as a catalytic converter was being sawed off a vehicle at a hotel parking lot, police said. The detective saw the car fall to the ground after a jack that held it up was released. The thief then drove directly at the officer’s marked police car and missed the vehicle by inches before escaping, police said.

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com