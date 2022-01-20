Connecticut Senate GOP: More transparency needed on billions in federal funding

Connecticut Senate Republicans called Thursday for quarterly reports and public hearings by the legislature to have better oversight concerning billions of dollars in federal funds flowing to Connecticut.

The senators said there is insufficient oversight and transparency, as shown by the alleged loss of more than $600,000 in federal funds in West Haven in an FBI case that is still pending. Lawmakers have sought audits of all 169 towns that have received federal funds following the arrest of then state Rep. Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat who was accused of stealing more than $600,000 in federal money by billing the city of West Haven for consulting services that federal officials said he never performed.

Now, Republicans said they will submit legislation to require quarterly reports and then quarterly public hearings in front of the key committees on specific issues, including transportation, environment, appropriations, finance, and government administration and elections.

“Connecticut can and must do better when it comes to accountability,’' said Senate Republican leader Kevin Kelly of Stratford.

Noting that West Haven and its residents have struggled financially for years, Kelly said, “It is infuriating that these relief funds meant to help those who are truly in need - the sick, the hungry, and those in most need during the pandemic - were misdirected.’'

The Republican bill was not available Thursday, but Kelly said it will be ready when the 2022 regular session of the General Assembly begins on Feb. 9.

The legislature has already been pushing for oversight on various pots of money. Last year, lawmakers passed a bill ensuring that the legislature will play a vital role in deciding how $2.7 billion in direct federal funding over the next three years is spent.

The measure covered the federal money that will be coming to the state over three years — not federal money going directly to cities and towns for education and other expenses. The money for the state needs to be allocated and will be distributed in the traditional manner as the state budget — meaning scrutiny by the legislature’s Appropriations Committee and then votes in the House and Senate with collaboration from Gov. Ned Lamont before any money is spent.

The state is also expected to receive $5.4 billion over the next five years in federal infrastructure funds, which are also counted separately.

The money sent to the towns is overseen separately by the governor’s budget office - not the legislature. The budget office has sent a detailed letter to mayors, first selectmen, and town finance officers that said the inspector general of the U.S. Department of the Treasury will be conducting an audit of the federal spending.

The reports for the towns are highly detailed with multiple, separate categories that include cleaning supplies, equipment, food programs, hazard pay, legal fees, overtime, testing, vaccinations, and personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, among others. Some information is already available on the web site of the governor’s budget office, but lawmakers said they want more transparency.

The Republicans are calling for oversight of an opioid settlement of $300 million that will go to cities and towns over the next 18 years. They said that money must go to opioid recovery and treatment of addiction, unlike the tobacco settlement funds that were spent on a wide variety of unrelated programs and not enough on programs to quit smoking.

“We cannot allow these funds to be squandered, as we saw with the tobacco settlement funds,’' said deputy Senate Republican leader Paul Formica of East Lyme.

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities announced in recent days that 168 of the 169 municipalities had opted in to receive opioid money. Only Salem did not sign up, but officials are working to see if they would be included.

The exact breakdown of payments has not been finalized, but the combined total could be $16.7 million per year for 18 years, officials said. The towns will receive the money as part of a broader settlement involving 14 states, including Connecticut.

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com