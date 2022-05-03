Connecticut state police identify victim in Chaplin killing and suspect who was arrested in New Hampshire

A suspect in the killing of a Chaplin man was arrested in New Hampshire, Connecticut state police said Tuesday.

Matthew Candler, 46, was taken into custody on an extraditable felony warrant at a hotel in Seabrook, police said. He is suspected of killing Jeffrey C. Rawson, 51, of Chaplin, police said. Police found a pickup truck connected to the case on Sunday in Salisbury, Massachusetts.

Rawson was found dead in his home at 214 Miller Road that morning after police received a report of an assault with life-threatening injuries. Police say they quickly identified Candler as a person of interest in the case.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com