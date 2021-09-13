Connecticut state police investigate vehicles damaged by gunfire on I-91 Monday morning

Connecticut state police are investigating two vehicles that were shot at while traveling southbound on I-91 Monday morning.

Two individuals reported that their cars were damaged while traveling down the interstate near Exit 20 in Middletown.

Police said that after further investigation, it was determined the cars were damaged by gunfire.

“The operator of one vehicle suffered a minor laceration from broken glass caused by the gunfire,” police said. “Bullet strikes were located on both vehicles.”

Anyone with information should call Trooper Poirier #875 at Troop H at 860-534-1000.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com.