Connecticut State Police K-9 killed, one person seriously injured in officer-involved shooting

At least one person was seriously injured and a state police K-9 was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Stonington on Thursday evening.

Just after 7:30 p.m., Connecticut State Police said troopers went to a home on Mechanic Street in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington to serve a felony arrest warrant and search warrant.

“An officer-involved shooting occurred as troopers attempted to serve these warrants,” state police said in a statement Friday.

Police said serious injuries were reported but did not provide further information about who was injured. A state police K-9 named Broko was killed in the line of duty at the scene, according to state police.

“K-9 Broko courageously gave his life protecting his handler, fellow troopers and our community,” state police said. “K-9 Broko was not just a loyal companion; he was a hero in every sense, embodying the values of courage, loyalty, selflessness and the highest standards of the Connecticut State Police. His sacrifice will forever be etched in our hearts and never be forgotten. ”

K-9 Broko was a graduate of the 218th Connecticut State Police Patrol K-9 Class in January 2021. He and his handler were assigned to Troop A in Southbury and then to the Connecticut State Police K-9 Unit.

“K-9 Broko heroically served with unwavering dedication, saving lives by locating missing individuals, apprehending dangerous suspects and providing a steadfast shield to his handler,” state police said. “K-9 Broko ultimately sacrificed his life doing what he was known best for.”

State police were mourning Broko’s death on Friday and said they were hoping to keep his memory alive.

“In honoring K-9 Broko’s memory, we recognize the vital role he played in keeping the State of Connecticut safe,” state police said. “May his legacy inspire us all to continue the important work of protecting and serving with the same level of dedication and valor.”

The arrest warrant police were trying to serve was out of the Norwich Police Department and the search warrant was connected to an ongoing investigation, state police said.

The Office of the Inspector General was notified and is investigating the incident, state police said.

No further information was immediately available.