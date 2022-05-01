Connecticut state police seek person of interest in Chaplin murder

State police on Sunday were trying to locate a person of interest in connection with the murder of a man in Chaplin.

At approximately 6:12 a.m., troopers out of Troop D in Danielson responded to 214 Miller Road for a report of an assault with life-threatening injuries, state police said. On arrival, a deceased man was found.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The state police's Eastern District Major Crime Squad responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation.

Detectives are searching for a person of interest in the case, believed to be driving a light blue 1989 Ford F-350.

The vehicle has a red stripe in its tailgate and bears the Minnesota plate YBN8321. Police are warning the public not to approach the vehicle or its driver.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact state police detectives at (860) 779-4900 or local police department by calling 911. All calls and texts will remain confidential.

