Connecticut state police say stolen catalytic converters and guns found after fatal crash on I-384

State police investigating a fatal one-car crash in Manchester found stolen catalytic converters, license plates and guns amid the wreckage, police said Friday.

Ramon Quinones, 16, of Hartford, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened Feb. 19 at about 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes west of Exit 2. Police said the driver lost control and the car traveled from the right side of the highway to the left and onto the median, where it struck a tree and broke in two, police said.

Among the debris, police said they found stolen catalytic converters, cutting tools, stolen license plates and two stolen handguns. Two Hartford men who were also in the car - Jorge Ruiz and Tajay Hunter, both 21 - were hurt in the crash. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues, police said.

Police throughout the state have reported an increase in catalytic converter thefts. In January, thieves fired gunshots after a Manchester man confronted them stealing a neighbor’s converter. No one was hurt in that incident, but victimized car owners can spend up to $3,000 to replace the part.

Catalytic converter thefts are not new, but throughout the state and nation, thefts have been increasing along with the value of precious metals in the pollutant-scrubbing devices. Equipped with a battery-powered saw, a thief can sever a converter from a car’s exhaust system in under two minutes.

Anyone with information about either the crash or theft investigation is asked to contact Trooper Wilson at 860-534-1098, or by email at john.wilson@ct.gov.

