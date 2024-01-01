Connecticut State Police: New Year’s weekend sees 222 crashes, 36 DUIs

Connecticut State Police responded to 222 motor vehicle accidents and arrested 36 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs over the New Year’s weekend.

Troopers received 3,436 calls for service and recorded 259 moving violations, 107 speeding violations, and 119 motorist assists between midnight on Friday and 6 a.m. on New Years Day, according to the Connecticut State Police New Year’s Traffic Stats.

State Police noted one accident, a crash in Oxford, as involving serious injuries.

On Saturday night the 81-year-old Oxford man was hospitalized after State Police said his pick up truck drove off the road, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck multiple trees.

Last year, between Friday, Dec. 30 2022 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, the Connecticut State Police recorded 243 accidents, 36 DUI arrests, 4,875 calls for service, 396 speeding violations and 10 seatbelt violations.