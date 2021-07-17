Connecticut state trooper charged in Ledyard domestic incident

Jul. 17—LEDYARD — A Connecticut state trooper assigned to the governor's security detail has been charged in a domestic incident.

Ledyard police charged Ryan Luther, of 14 Eska Drive, Ledyard, on Wednesday with disorderly conduct.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, officers were called to a Ledyard residence Monday for an alleged domestic dispute. The victim accused Luther of being verbally abusive, both to the victim and a minor, and of preventing the victim from leaving the premises by standing behind the car and placing his foot behind the rear tire.

The affidavit said Luther later texted the victim at least 18 times and tried to call once while the victim was speaking to police at another location, where the victim had gone to de-escalate the situation.

Police returned to the residence to retrieve some items and told Luther to stop texting or calling the victim, according to the affidavit. Luther had not contacted the victim as of 12:30 p.m. the next day, the document said.

Luther was released on a $500 nonsurety bond pending arraignment Thursday at the Geographical Area 10 Courthouse in New London, according to the Ledyard Police Department. The court on Friday said his case had been transferred to Danielson Superior Court. He has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of this criminal investigation and an internal affairs review, according to state police.

Connecticut State Police said in a release Luther has been a member of this agency since June 2001 and was assigned to the Office of Field Operations. The state police spokesman Trooper Pedro A. Muñiz confirmed that Luther is a member of the governor's security detail.

State data shows Luther, a trooper first class, earned $199,883 last year. That includes $107,845 in salary and wages and $83,482 in overtime.

e.regan@theday.com