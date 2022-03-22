Connecticut state trooper suspended in alleged larceny case

A state police internal investigation concluded that a rookie trooper stole a gun magazine from a Newington store, but the store owner did not press charges.

Trooper trainee Romello Lumpkin was suspended for 10 days for conduct unbecoming a trooper. Lumpkin said he “felt terrible” about the incident and the negative effect on the agency, but he did not mean to take the $54 magazine last year, according to the report obtained Tuesday.

Lumpkin, who was hired in January 2021, had gone to the Newington Gun Exchange at 210 Market Square on Sept. 11, saying he wanted to buy a magazine for a personal handgun. He ended up leaving with one magazine he paid for and another that he picked up off the counter and concealed in his waistband, the report by Capt. Seth Mancini said.

Lumpkin told a store employee who called that evening about the missing magazine that “he didn’t know how it happened” and would return it, but he did not bring it back until five days later, the report said. The store also alerted Newington police about the incident.

Newington Officer Thomas Bugbee told state police investigators that although Lumpkin said the incident was a “misunderstanding,” Lumpkin’s behavior, including waiting until no store workers were watching and looking around at surveillance cameras, was “standard shoplifter behavior,” Mancini wrote.

Trooper First Class Jeffrey Meninno heard about the incident while working at the Special Licensing and Firearms Unit. Meninno told investigators his partner was talking with an employee of the Newington store, who mentioned that a state trooper had stolen a magazine. The worker said, however, that the store owner “didn’t want to end somebody’s career before it started,” Meninno said, according to the report.

But Meninno said he called the store worker back and said that Lumpkin “didn’t deserve any consideration and that he is someone that the state is going to be strapped with for the next 25 years,” Mancini wrote.

Ultimately, the store owner declined to press charges, but wanted Lumpkin banned from ever returning to the store.

Lumpkin told investigators that if he had intended to steal anything, he would not have used a personal credit card or identified himself with a photo ID, Mancini wrote.

Mancini concluded that evidence showed Lumpkin intentionally left the store with a magazine he did not pay for. Even if the facts showed the act was not intentional, he wrote, the five-day delay in returning the magazine weighed against Lumpkin.

A representative of public safety Commissioner James Rovella declined to comment.

