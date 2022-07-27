Connecticut state trooper suspended during investigation

A Connecticut state trooper has been suspended pending the outcome of a sexual assault investigation started Wednesday after constables were called to a home on Old Field Road in Southbury, state police said.

An individual at the residence made allegations at about 1:30 a.m. against state trooper Jose Campos, which prompted the investigation, state police said.

Campos was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation and his police powers have been revoked, state police said.

The allegations are being investigated by the Central District Major Crime Squad, state police said.

In order to protect the integrity of the active investigation, the Connecticut State Police will not provide further information.