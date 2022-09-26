Connecticut statistics refuel political debate over crime with election six weeks away

With only six weeks before election day, state police released new crime statistics Monday that refueled the political battle between Republicans and Democrats over whether crime is a major problem in Connecticut.

The statistics showed that overall crime declined by 2.82% last year, while rape was up by 23% and manslaughter up by 2%. Murders increased to 150 statewide in 2021 - the highest in 10 years and up sharply from the recent low of 80 statewide in 2016, according to the statistics from the state police. Murders increased slightly from 147 in 2020 as the numbers fluctuate each year.

Crimes in various categories showed a wide range of ups and downs with aggravated assaults down by 16.76% and motor vehicle thefts down by 10.57%.

Gov. Ned Lamont, who is locked in an election battle with Republican Bob Stefanowski, told reporters that he did not ask the state’s public safety commissioner to release the statistics in the middle of the election season.

“No, it’s up to James [Rovella] to make that call,’' Lamont said at state police headquarters in Middletown.

Rovella said that some other states have recently released their annual statistics for 2021.

“This is traditionally the time that we put them out,’' Rovella said.

Lamont hailed the work of the police at both the state and local level.

“These numbers show a very positive trend,’' Lamont said. “I remember President Trump’s inaugural where he was talking about American carnage and carnage in the streets and a lot of fear-mongering. I think that was incredibly unfair to police forces across the country and what a difference they are making. Especially in the Northeast, where our crime rate is dramatically lower than it is in some states down in the South - those red states that are much more permissive when it comes to guns, much less training, and you see that reflected in much higher crime rates as well. I think what we are doing is working.’'

But Stefanowski said that citizens across the state are aware that crime is a problem.

“These statistics are largely a year or more old, including when the state was dealing with COVID,’' Stefanowski said. “Unfortunately for Gov. Lamont, the people of Connecticut aren’t stupid, and they’re not blind. You only need to turn on your nightly news, open a newspaper, or talk with your neighbors to know crime in Connecticut is a problem and a growing threat to communities all across our state due to policies that have handcuffed and scapegoated our police and made it harder for them to do their jobs.’'

For months, Republicans have been blasting Democrats over crime - calling for a special legislative session to address a rash of automobile thefts and car break-ins by juveniles.

The Democratic-controlled legislature responded with a bill - signed into law by Lamont - that directly addresses the thefts of catalytic converters by prohibiting junkyards and motor vehicle recyclers from receiving a catalytic converter that is not attached to a vehicle. That move is designed to stop criminals from cutting converters off cars and bringing them to junkyards in return for cash.

Using a battery-powered saw, an experienced criminal can slice the converter off the car in less than two minutes, police say.

Converters have been stolen nationwide — with increases that started spiking with the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. The reason is that the metals needed to create the converters are worth hundreds of dollars upon resale.

The thefts have occurred in numerous towns. In Glastonbury, thefts had jumped to a record-breaking 56 in less than three full months at the start of this year, compared to only 14 for the entire year in 2020, according to police statistics.

Some thieves have been particularly emboldened, creating dangerous situations as they flee when police arrive.

In Farmington, Officer James O’Donnell suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a fleeing, stolen vehicle on Sept. 20, 2021 after arriving at the scene on a call about a suspected stolen catalytic converter. O’Donnell was squeezed between his police car and a car driven by New Britain resident Pedro Acevedo, who was charged with first-degree assault and other criminal counts, police said.

O’Donnell endured several surgeries and now has a permanent screw in the bone between his hips and tailbone. O’Donnell recently returned to work as a police officer - one year after the incident.

