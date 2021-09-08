Connecticut Supreme Court asked to reverse $20 million bond set in killing of Yale grad student Kevin Jiang

Qinxuan Pan, the MIT researcher held on a $20 million bond after allegedly gunning down Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang and eluding police for months, argued to the state Supreme Court Wednesday that he is being kept in custody illegally because the high bond in his case violates the constitutional guarantee to reasonable bail.

The hour-long hearing in Hartford sounded at times like an exploration of how the judicial bail system operates in Connecticut. If there was agreement, it was in the belief that for practical reasons — volume of cases and limited resources — the bail amount that determines whether an accused is free or incarcerated before trial are set by presumption rather than hard evidence.

Pan asked the high court, among other things, to reverse two Superior Court judges who set the $20 million bond in separate proceedings, arguing the amount is disproportionately high for a murder case because the authorities exaggerated the likelihood of his flight to China and the amount of money at his disposal through his family.

Justice Steven D. Ecker said bail was set at least in part on the belief his family was wealthy when there is no evidence on the record to support the belief.

“I just don’t know how you get to that number,” he said. “They are pulling it out of thin air.”

Attorney Norm Pattis argued that prosecutors in Pan’s case, and in general, “pick and choose” and “interpret and misinterpret the facts” they present to courts during hearings at which bonds are set or modified. The result, Pattis argued, are bond amounts based on unchallenged, incomplete or inaccurate information.

“What we have here is a bail system with the moral ethos of a used car salesman,” Pattis said.

State prosecutor Timothy Sugrue argued that a variety of factors in Pan’s case — the violence of the offense, his mental health, his ties to China, his family’s wealth and suspicion that they helped him flee from police for three months — justify an extraordinarily high bond intended to keep him in prison.

“The state’s position is: If he’s out, he’s gone,” Sugrue told the court.

From their questions, the justices appeared concerned by how bail was set in Pan’s case and those of others, raising the possibility that the case could be sent back to Superior Court for further review. Chief Justice Richard A. Robinson suggested there could be a decision in days.

Pan, 30, is accused of fatally shooting Jiang in early February near the Yale campus. The killing took place days after Jiang, a 26-year-old U.S. Army veteran, proposed to a woman Pan knew when they studied together previously at MIT.

Pan disappeared after the murder, prompting a months-long manhunt that ended in mid-May when federal agents found him renting an Alabama apartment under an alias with more than $19,000 in cash and his father’s passport.

In bail arguments, prosecutors called Jiang’s death “extremely brutal in nature and extremely violent.” Jiang was shot five times in the face and head, as well as in his leg, arm and torso. They said Pan’s parents are being investigated on suspicion of helping him flee after the murder, driving with him down the East Coast and paying cash for hotels, laptop computers and prepaid cellular telephones.

The prosecutors said federal investigators have identified transfers from China of “very large amounts of money” to accounts in the names of Pan and his parents. They said Pan’s family is believed to have “substantial financial assets” in the millions of dollars and that Pan, a U.S. citizen born in Shanghai, may have been preparing to flee to China before his capture.

Pan’s former lawyer, William Gerace, argued in the past that Pan has limited means, has no bank accounts, owns no car or real estate and his sole income was a $3,000 monthly research stipend from MIT. Pattis suggested judges are making bail decisions based on “innuendo and anecdote.”

Bond was set at $5 million for Pan when a warrant was issued for his arrest after the murder. When he was captured three months later, it was increased to $20 million. The Supreme Court ordered a review of the $20 million bail at Gerace’s request. When a second judge affirmed the amount, Gerace asked the Supreme Court to intervene on constitutional grounds.

Remarks by the justices suggest concern that bail decisions affecting personal liberty are being based on scanty evidence.

Justice Christine Keller suggested that the Judicial Branch consider changing its rules to require evidentiary hearings at proceedings convened to modify bond conditions or amounts.

Justice Andrew J. McDonald said the number of prisoners confined in Connecticut while awaiting trial almost doubled in the last decade, from 24% of the prison population to 42%.

It was also disclosed at the hearing that a Superior Court Judge involved in setting bail was unaware that Pan is eligible for pretrial release by paying 10% of the $20 million in cash.