Connecticut Supreme Court declines to take up Sergio Correa's speedy trial complaint

May 20—The state Supreme Court this week denied the appeal of Sergio Correa, charged with murdering three members of a Griswold family, to consider whether he's been unconstitutionally denied the right to a speedy trial.

Correa and his defense team, public defenders Joseph Lopez and Corrie-Ann L. Mainville, filed new documents with the state Supreme Court on May 14 questioning whether pandemic-related court closures infringed upon his — and others' — constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Chief Justice Richard A. Robinson on Wednesday denied the appeal, just one day after the state's chief court administrator announced that jury trials will resume June 1.

Correa has been awaiting trial for three years, held in lieu of a $3.5 million bond. His case was set to go to trial on March 16, 2020, just a few days before jury trials were suspended statewide for about 14 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resumption of jury trials means he should expect to face a jury soon.

Correa is accused of murdering three members of the Lindquist family in Griswold and setting their home on fire with his sister in December 2017. He faces charges of murder, arson and home invasion.

